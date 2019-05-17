ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The way colleges assess your child’s SAT scores could be changing. The College Board is rolling out a new system that assigns test takers an “adversity score.”
The score, officially known as the Environmental Context Dashboard, is based on the environment the student grew up in.
There are 15 factors that contribute to the score. They include the student’s local crime rate, poverty rate, whether the student has a single parent, median income and the availability of AP classes. Together they add up an overall score that only the universities will be able to view.
So far, 50 universities have tested out the program, including the University of Texas school system. In the fall, the program plans to expand to 150 schools.
The “adversity score” announcement comes two months after federal prosecutors indicted dozens of people in what’s been dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues” where parents paid money to get their kids into elite colleges.