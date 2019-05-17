  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Blair Young and Pamela Tripps waited a long time to get married.

They’ve been a couple for 23 years.

They said they planned a May 17 wedding at a Grand Prairie chapel long ago, but sadly, Young was recently hospitalized with complications of stage 4 colon cancer, making a church wedding impossible.

Pamela Tripps and Blair Young marry at Medical City Arlington (courtesy: Medical City Arlington)

When the Medical City Arlington Neurotrauma ICU nursing team heard of the situation, they offered to throw the couple a hospital-bedside wedding, complete with flowers and a wedding cake.

Family and friends packed into the hospital room, several with cell phones to record the happy event.

“Kudos to us.  I would be a fool to let her go. She’s the best thing that happened to me,” said groom, Blair after the wedding. “Living life without her is like living life without myself.”

Pamela Tripps and Blair Young marry at Medical City Arlington

“It feels good.  We’ve been waiting for a long time,” said bride, Pamela. “He’s kind, sweet, lovable.  I love him. I didn’t think it was going to happen with him being in the hospital, but it did,” she said.

Pamela Tripps and Blair Young marry at Medical City Arlington

 

