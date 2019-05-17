DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – School district leaders in Dallas, Plano and Richardson are sounding the alarm about a key part of the School Finance Reform bill being hammered out at the State Capitol in Austin.

They say they’re very concerned they may end up receiving far less money than they were first promised by state lawmakers.

They say any optimism they had initially has faded.

Because of that, Dallas, Plano and Richardson school district leaders — along with a representative of the Dallas Regional Chamber and former chair of the Plano Chamber of Commerce held a news conference Friday.

Other districts across the state held news conferences of their own as well.

While they like version passed by the House, they’re concerned about the Senate’s version of the school finance bill.

That’s because it would change the way the state develops its funding formulas from using the prior year’s property tax values and instead using the current year’s.

School district leaders say under that scenario, they would receive less state funding.

“So many people are calling it an accounting ploy,” said Richardson ISD Superintendent Jeannie Stone. “They’re going to give money in this hand and then turn around and take it out of your wallet while you’re not watching.”

The House and Senate met last night to hash out an agreement on school finance and their negotiations continue.

School district leaders say they like the House bill for another reason: They say it gives them flexibility to give raises to all employees and offer incentive pay.

The Senate version would give all teachers and librarians an across the board $5,000 pay raise.