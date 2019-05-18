(CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — One man has learned that bringing down the “Terminator” is no easy feat.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was in South Africa on Saturday for Arnold Classic Africa, a multi-sport event held in Johannesburg each May.

A video shows the 71-year-old actor on the sidelines filming a rope-skipping competition on a phone. As he turns back around to hand the phone over, a man runs from behind and dropkicks Schwarzenegger in the back.

Security quickly grabbed the man and took him away. A few moments later, a person can be heard repeatedly shouting, “Help me! I need a Lamborghini!”

And if you have to share the video (I get it), pick a blurry one without whatever he was yelling so he doesn’t get the spotlight. By the way… block or charge? pic.twitter.com/TEmFRCZPEA — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019

Schwarzenegger did not seem fazed. The video shows him leaving the venue soon after, and a few hours later, he posted a video of himself on Twitter greeting fans like nothing happened.

“Make sure to tune into my @Snapchat to see all 90 sports we have here at the @ArnoldSports Africa! Fitness is for everyone.”

Eventually Schwarzenegger addressed the incident and reassured everyone he was fine.

“Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat,” he wrote on Twitter.

Schwarzenegger also asked fans to take focus off the man who attacked him by instead sharing videos of the young athletes at the festival.

“Do me a favor: instead of sharing the video of the guy who wants to be famous, watch some of our @ArnoldSports athletes like this young hero proving that fitness is for everyone who deserve to be famous. They’re on my Snapchat,” he wrote.

