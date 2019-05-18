(CBSDFW.COM) – Saturday afternoon plans were put on hold in North Texas as severe storms with heavy rain and flash floods drenching areas throughout the Metroplex.

Tornado warnings, which have since been expired, were issued later in the afternoon for Ellis, Navarro, Kaufman and Van Zandt counties.

Concerns for the round of storms includes flash flooding as areas are still seeing ponding on roads and creeks and ponds overflowing in some cities. Flash flood warnings remain in effect for Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties until at least 4:45 p.m.

A tornado watch also remains in effect for much of North Texas until 5 p.m. There have not yet been any reports of tornado sightings in the Metroplex.

Severe thunderstorms warnings were also seen throughout DFW. Those storms are now moving through Delta, Fannin, Hopkins, Hunt, Lamar, Rains and Van Zandt counties until at least 5 p.m.

Rushing water could be seen at Duck Creek in Richardson with debris such as trees being seen moving through the water. The creek also appears to be above normal water levels.

Video at a pond near Roanoke Road and Highway 170, north of Keller, shows water appearing to overflow the bank and into a nearby road, causing some flooding. Drivers could also be seen turning away from flooded road.

High water could also be seen on roads on the west side of Mansfield near Rendon.

High water rescues were also reported throughout North Texas in the cities of Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving and Dallas.