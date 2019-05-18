Comments
MINNEOLA, Kansas (CBSDFW.COM) – A tornado was seen moving through fields near Minneola, Kansas on Friday, and it even appeared to hit a storm chaser’s vehicle on the road.
Connor McCrorey captured video of the tornado quickly moving across a road and coming into contact with his vehicle.
That area of Kansas dealt with severe weather Friday and a couple of waves of storms on Saturday.
In North Texas, Saturday afternoon was drenched with heavy rain as severe storms moved through the area. Flash flooding and damaging winds were the main concerns with the storms. Tornado warnings were even issued for several counties, but there have been no reports of a tornado on the ground.