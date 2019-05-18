WEATHERSevere Weather, Tornado Watch In North Texas | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App
Filed Under: Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two women were shot at an apartment complex in Fort Worth Friday evening, and one of them died from her injuries, police say.

Police say officers responded to the shooting at the Autumn Chase apartments at 3500 S. Riverside Drive. Two women were found with gunshot wounds.

According to police, the two women were near their vehicle in the parking lot when unknown suspect(s) started shooting in their direction.

The victims were taken to the hospital where one of them was pronounced dead. Their identities have not yet been released.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting and do not have any suspects at this time. It is unknown if the victims were targeted.

