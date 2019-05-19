Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two men were found shot to death inside a home in Dallas early Sunday morning, and police are investigating their deaths as homicides, authorities say.
Police responded to the shooting at around 12:40 a.m. in the 4600 block of Frio Drive. When they arrived, they found Roderick Stubblefield, 28, and a 52-year-old man in the living room of the home with gunshot wounds.
Paramedics pronounced the two victims dead at the scene.
Police say they are investigating the deaths as homicides and do not have any suspect descriptions available yet.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at 214.671.3702 or Crime Stoppers at 214.373.8477.