FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport confirmed it plans to build a 6th terminal at the airport that will open by 2025.

“We are committed to a $3-$3.5 billion investment,” said CEO, Sean Donohue alongside the Mayors of Dallas and Fort Worth, during a press conference Monday.

Terminal F will have up to 24 new domestic and national gates.

“Terminal F is just another sign for how quickly our region is growing,” said Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price. “It’s gonna be amazing — the best terminal anywhere.”

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings was equally enthusiastic about the world-class superhub’s future terminal.

“It is my great honor to say ‘This is a great, great day for the city of Dallas. It’s a great day for the city of Fort Worth.’ And buy AA Airlines stock, because it’s going to go up!”

The announcement about the airport’s long-term infrastructure comes only weeks after American Airlines opened 15 new gates at Terminal E.

The Fort Worth-based company said the new gates will aid in the support of over 100 daily regional flights.

“DFW is a premier hub for the airline and our new gates are just the latest investment,” said Cedric Rockamore, vice president of DFW Hub Operations for American. “The Terminal E satellite is the result of hard work and collaboration from across the airline and the airport, and everyone should be proud of what we’ve accomplished together.”

According to the airlines, DFW Airport’s only Whataburger will open in Terminal E later this summer.