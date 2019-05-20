  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Part of Commerce Street, directly in front of the Dallas County Jail, has been shutdown as part of a shooting investigation.

Early Monday morning nearly a dozen Dallas Police Department squad cars could be seen in the westbound lanes of Commerce, just before Riverside Drive.

Dallas police tell CBS 11 News they have detained several people suspected of being involved in a road rage ‘shots fired’ call in Fort Worth. No one was hurt in that city, but police were looking for suspects.

Officers found the suspects from that shooting on Commerce Street in Dallas and asked for help. At one point more than a dozen officers were out at the scene.

The suspected shooters were taken to Dallas police headquarters for questioning.

Initially all of the westbound lanes of Commerce were shutdown at Riverside Drive, but one lane of traffic was opened around rush hour.

