  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
(courtesy: Fort Worth Drowning Prevention Coalition)

The Fort Worth Drowning Prevention Coalition’s mission is to prevent fatal and nonfatal drownings in Fort Worth.

To help educate Fort Worth residents on water safety, the Fort Worth Drowning Prevention Coalition, of which the Fort Worth Fire Department is a member, is sponsoring these upcoming Safe Swim programs:

· June 4-6 and June 11-13, Forest Park Pool, 2850 Park Place.
· June 18-20, Open Water Safety session at Burger’s Lake, 1200 Meandering Road.
· June 24-26 and July 1-3, Marine Park Pool, 303 N.W. 20th St.
· July 16-18 and July 23-25, McDonald Southeast YMCA, 2701 Moresby St.

Class cost is $10 per student and includes parent/chaperone on-deck safety training. Get registered.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s