· June 4-6 and June 11-13, Forest Park Pool, 2850 Park Place.
(courtesy: Fort Worth Drowning Prevention Coalition)
The Fort Worth Drowning Prevention Coalition’s mission is to prevent fatal and nonfatal drownings in Fort Worth.
To help educate Fort Worth residents on water safety, the Fort Worth Drowning Prevention Coalition, of which the Fort Worth Fire Department is a member, is sponsoring these upcoming Safe Swim programs:
· June 18-20, Open Water Safety session at Burger’s Lake, 1200 Meandering Road.
· June 24-26 and July 1-3, Marine Park Pool, 303 N.W. 20th St.
· July 16-18 and July 23-25, McDonald Southeast YMCA, 2701 Moresby St.
Class cost is $10 per student and includes parent/chaperone on-deck safety training. Get registered.