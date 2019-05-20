FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Thanks to Meals On Wheels, senior citizens in Tarrant County are getting some help in preparation for what will no doubt be another grueling Texas summer.
The non-profit group is looking out for their clients, but they need your help.
Meals On Wheels of Tarrant County is hosting a supply drive this week. North Texans are being asked to help by donating items essential to the elderly and disabled; including A/C window units, walkers with wheels, shower chairs with backs, cooling towels, bug spray and box fans.
The organization says heat strokes, isolation and increased electric bills are just a few of the struggles clients face during the summer months.
From May 20 until May 24 Meals On Wheels of Tarrant County will be accepting monetary donations and supplies, and the organization is also in need of volunteers to assist with minor home repairs and lawn care.
The supply drive kicked off Monday morning at the main office at 5740 Airport Freeway in Fort Worth. Donations will be accepted there all week from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
For those unable to drop off an item at the main office, donations can also be made by texting the word “clientassist” to the number 41444.