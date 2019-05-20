ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two men were shot in Arlington Monday evening and one of them died. The other is hospitalized.
It happened at an apartment complex around 6:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of S. Cooper Street.
Arlington Police said Nicole Walton, 45, was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Police said witnesses told police where Walton was in the apartment complex.
Detectives are still trying to determine the relationships of everyone involved and what led up to the shooting.
Investigators have not ruled out the possibility that this incident is related to a some type of feud from the night before.
Detectives are withholding the booking photo of the suspect for further follow-up investigation.
The identity of the deceased will be identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office once next of kin have been notified.