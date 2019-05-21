



– Dallas Mavericks guard/forward Luka Doncic has been unanimously selected to the 2018-19 NBA All-Rookie First Team after receiving first-place votes on all 100 ballots.

Luka averaged a team-high 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, a team-best 6.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 32.2 minutes per game in 72 games for the Mavs this past season.

Among all rookies Luka ranked first in scoring, second in rebounding, second in assists, and fifth in steals. The former EuroLeague MVP knocked down 168 3-pointers, marking the third-most triples by a rookie in league history.

The 20-year-old Slovenian finished as one of only four NBA players (and the only rookie) to average at least 20 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists per game in 2018-19. LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Nikola Jokić were the others.

The honor marks the tenth time in team history that a Mavericks player has been named to an All-Rookie Team.

Former University of Oklahoma star and current Atlanta Hawks player Trae Young was also a unanimous first-team selection.

Phoenix’s Deandre Ayton, Memphis’ Jaren Jackson and Sacramento’s Marvin Bagley III are also on the first team, which was announced Tuesday. It was chosen by 100 voters who cover the league.

Ayton, Bagley, Doncic, Jackson and Young were the first five picks in the 2018 NBA draft.

The Hawks had two all-rookie selections, with Kevin Huerter on the second team to join Young. Also on the second team were a pair of Los Angeles Clippers, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Landry Shamet, along with Cleveland’s Collin Sexton and New York’s Mitchell Robinson.

Rookie of the year will be announced at the NBA Awards show in Los Angeles on June 24.

