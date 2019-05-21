AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday honored the Texas Troopers, Special Agents and Texas Rangers who have lost their lives in the line of duty throughout the department’s history.

The 2019 DPS Peace Officer Memorial Service was held at the DPS Headquarters in Austin.

More than 300 guests, including various law enforcement officials, family members of fallen DPS officers and DPS employees, attended the event.

“There are no words that truly express our gratitude to those officers who have given their lives in service to the people of Texas. Nor can we ever adequately offer consolation to the families of the fallen,” said Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar. “But we can honor them today, we can bear witness to their service, and we can strive every day to be worthy of their sacrifice.”

Since 1823, 221 officers serving the Texas Rangers and DPS have died in the line of duty, the DPS said in a news release Tuesday evening.

“Law enforcement is a demanding and honorable profession, one that puts our commissioned officers on the frontlines between us and danger every day,” said Texas Public Safety Commission Chairman Steven P. Mach. “It is an honor to pay tribute to the brave officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice for us — and today, our safety is their legacy. We will never stop honoring the courage and sacrifice of these officers and their families.”

Family members of DPS Trooper Terry Wayne Miller placed a memorial wreath during the ceremony.

This October will mark 20 years since Trooper Miller was killed in the line of duty.

The DPS explained, “Trooper Miller joined DPS in 1997, and proudly dedicated his life and career to upholding the department’s mission to protect and serve Texas. Tragically, Trooper Miller died on Oct. 12, 1999, when he responded to a call to assist two Atascosa County deputies. As he arrived on scene, he found two officers down and came under fire himself. Trooper Miller was fatally shot. Trooper Miller’s widow, Karen, and daughter, Amanda, attended today’s memorial.”

“Not a day passes that we don’t remember the fallen who have died in the line of duty while protecting our communities,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “The fallen heroes we honor today personify what it means to be selfless and brave. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten, and their loved ones will forever be members of our DPS family.”