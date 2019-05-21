Comments
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It may be the off season for the Cowboys, but that’s not stopping Quarterback Dak Prescott from teaching his favorite game at the Dak Women’s Clinic.
Around 400 women attended this year’s clinic on Sunday at The Star in Frisco. Participants had the chance to tour the Dallas Cowboys Training Facility, join in a Q&A session with the quarterback, and take to the field for several football drills.
CBS 11’s Anne Elise Parks caught up with Dak and discussed their alma mater Mississippi State, Cowboys football, and yes– even the weather.