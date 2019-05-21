DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Some Dallas city leaders are looking to recognize the career of retired Dallas Maverick Dirk Nowitzki outside the American Airlines Center by naming a section of street after him.
Dallas City Council members Adam Medrano, Omar Narvaez and mayoral candidate Scott Griggs are behind a proposal to change a small section of Olive Street between Field and Victory to Nowitzki Way.
Nowitzki and Mavs owner Mark Cuban gave their approval to Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Medrano whose City Hall office is packed with Dirk bobbleheads and other memorabilia.
He’s thrilled to be leading the effort to recognize his favorite sports hero.
Medrano says no residential or business addresses will be effected so the proposal is expected to pass.
“Being with the same franchise here in Dallas for 21 years and then winning a championship, he is a class act, everyone respects him and loves him and I think it’s well-deserved,” said Medrano.
The Dallas Plan Commission still has to approve the change which Medrano hopes will happen before the start of next season.