NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The United Nation’s first comprehensive scientific study on Bio-Diversity reports species are going extinct at a much faster rate than in the past, and humans are to blame. However, they also say it’s not too late if we act now.
Helping the environment by incorporating sustainability practices into your everyday routine could be easier than you think. Gary Cocke, Associate Director for Energy Conservation and Sustainability at The University of Texas at Dallas shows us how.
The average person wastes 24 pounds of food each month. But, through small changes in our daily routines, we can help preserve the landfill capacity for years to come. If you live in the city of Fort Worth, click here to join the Resident Food Scrap Composting Pilot Program.
Dallas/Fort Worth is not meeting federal air quality standards due to pollutant levels in the air that are too high.
Texas Department of Transportation’s Drive Clean Texas campaignis asking DFW drivers to do their part to help improve and protect the cities’ air quality by reducing harmful vehicle emissions that contribute to air pollution, plus it’ll save you money at the pump.
Twenty-five percent of what people drop in the recycle bin is actually trash!