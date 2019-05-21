  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

ROYSE CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Royse City Police are trying to reunite a pair of puppies with their owners.

Police said someone broke into a home on Friday, May 10 in the 5500 block of I-30 and stole two female Yorkshire Terriers.

Both puppies answer to “Sister” and are microchipped.

Yorkshire Terriers stolen in home burglary in Royse City (Royse City PD)

Some jewelry was also taken from the home.

Police said there is no home surveillance video of the crime.

Anyone with information that would lead to locating the dogs and or the person(s) responsible for the burglary and theft can contact the Royse City Police Department at 972-636-9422 or Rockwall Crime Stoppers (972-771-TIPS) and remain anonymous.

You could earn a cash reward if the information you give Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest. RCPD Criminal Investigations Division 972-636-9422

