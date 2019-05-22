



An accused killer who was 16 when he allegedly killed another teen in 2017 will undergo examination for mental illness or intellectual disability, according to court records.

Now 18 years old, Jordan Roache was ordered by the court in April for examination to determine if he’s competent to stand trial in the beating death of 14-year-old Kaytlynn Cargill, whose body was found in an Arlington landfill.

Within the first day of her disappearance, Bedford police had information that Cargill and Roache knew each other and that the two had made a deal involving marijuana and cash. But Cargill never returned after going out to meet him on June 19.

Cargill was allegedly getting marijuana to make “dab”. Pharmacists said it’s different and more potent than high-grade marijuana. “They’re taking a crumb size of this concentrated mess and they’re vaporizing it,” explained Dr. Donna Barsky. “They’re still inhaling it. It’s still an inhalant.”

According to the affidavit, Cargill was going to sell the “dab” back to the suspect for a profit. A friend followed her to the first meeting with Roache , because he had allegedly “been aggressive and disrespectful to females” in the past.

An hour later, Cargill left her home at the Oak Creek Apartments in Bedford, with her dog. That was the last time she was seen alive. Her family called police after they found the dog tied to fence, but there was no sign of the 14-year-old.

It was three days later when Cargill’s body was found at the landfill, 15 minutes away from her home. She had been bludgeoned with a hammer and police said they found a hammer, with Cargill’s blood on it, in Roache’s possession.

Roache lived in the same apartment complex as Cargill and according to the warrant, when police searched his house on June 25 crime scene technicians also found small areas of blood spatter along the hallway walls and the hallway closet door. They also found blood on the blinds in the kitchen and area leading to the patio.

On July 18, a forensic biologist for the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the blood was Cargill’s.

The warrant also stated Roache deleted text messages and phone calls in an attempt to cover up the crime and establish an alibi with his then-girlfriend, who was out of town when Cargill disappeared.

Roache was arrested and charged with murder.

Officials with Mental Health Mental Retardation (MHMR) of Tarrant County will gather information on Roache, including any information from any previous assessment of him, according to Tarrant County criminal court records filed in the case.

The order was issued April 9, but no information was available Wednesday on the outcome of his examination.