WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – President Donald Trump presented the Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor posthumously to Dallas Area Rapid Transit Police Officer Brent Thompson on Wednesday.
Officer Thompson, 43, is the first DART police officer killed in the line of duty.
DART said in a statement, “He gave his life while engaging a mass shooter and saving the lives of countless civilians and fellow officers during a protest march in Dallas on July 7, 2016.”
Thompson’s widow, parents and DART Police Sargent Richard Tear were in attendance for the White House ceremony.
Congress passed The Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor Act in 2001, which created the Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor, the highest national award for valor by a public safety officer.
The medal is awarded annually by the President or Vice President.