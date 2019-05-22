  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Apartment Shooting, dallas police, Deadly Shooting, DFW News, Mockingbird Flats, Robbery Suspect Dead, SMU, SMU Blvd

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspect is dead after he tried to rob a man at an apartment complex near the SMU campus late Tuesday evening, police say.

Police say officers responded to the shooting call at the Mockingbird Flats complex at 5600 SMU Boulevard. When they arrived, a victim who was shot flagged the officers down.

According to police, the victim told officers that he shot a suspect who tried to rob him, and that the suspect was in his apartment with a gunshot wound.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

The victim was taken to the hospital in good condition.

A resident at the apartment complex said there was an email about a week ago about an armed robbery in the parking garage. Police have not said if the two incidents are related.

