ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. Marshals’ North Texas Fugitive Task Force and the Arlington Police Department are asking for help from the public in finding a suspect involved in the shooting of an Arlington man.
Leiser Solis Rodriguez, 39, is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the shooting of his neighbor in the 1900 block of Sidney Street in Arlington on May 19.
When Arlington Police officers got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the head and torso.
Rodriguez had already left, police said.
He was last seen trying to evade police in Hillsboro heading southbound on I-35 in a minivan. He then got out and ran.
Rodriguez is described as 5’9”, approximately 145 with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on where he is can contact Arlington Police Detective Smith at 817-832-2390 or Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS with any information.