CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Carrollton Police arrested Marvin James, Jr., 41, after a standoff that went from around 2:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Rosemeade Townhomes at 1110 E. Branch Hollow.

Police said they got a tip that James, who has a “long, violent criminal history including assault on a peace officer” was there with a stolen motorcycle.

Marvin James Jr.

When officers arrived, James went back into his girlfriend’s townhome and refused to come out.

Ultimately he was taken into custody and no one was hurt.

In addition to his Texas Department of Criminal Justice parole violation warrant and multiple other warrants out of Dallas County, Carrollton Police have added charges now of Theft Receive and Conceal for the stolen motorcycle, Evading Arrest and Burglary of a Habitation and Criminal Mischief for entering the adjacent townhome by punching through the drywall to try to get away.

