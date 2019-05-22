SAN MARCOS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A San Marcos officer has a long road to recovery after she was hit by a suspected drunk driver from Flower Mound on Saturday, police say.
According to police, officer Claudia Cormier was responding to a call about traffic hazards on northbound Interstate-35 Saturday evening when she was struck by a vehicle.
She was taken to the hospital with “severe, life-threatening injuries.” In an update on Tuesday, police said her right leg was severed just above her knee, and that she faces several more surgeries.
“It’s a bit of a miracle, I think, that’s she’s even with us still today,” San Marcos Police Chief Chase Stapp said.
Neil Sheehan, 58, of Flower Mound was arrested at the scene by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and charged with intoxication assault on a public servant and failure to slow causing bodily injury.
Police said on Tuesday that Sheehan is being fully cooperative with the investigation. He has since bonded out of jail.
“[Monday] night she asked her husband to call me and she FaceTimed me personally and assured me that she will be back, and that was encouraging for me to hear and definitely made my night,” Stapp said.