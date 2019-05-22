DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The man who police say bashed in the windows of a driver along Interstate-635 in Dallas during a road rage incident caught on tape is now behind bars.
Thirty-two year old Jose Monsivais has been arrested and charged with Criminal Mischief.
The incident happened on May 10 in the middle of morning rush hour traffic along the LBJ Freeway.
According to police, a male driver was on the highway when another car, driven by Monsivais, ran into the back of his vehicle and then tried to leave the scene of the accident.
The victim told police he tried to stop the suspect by using his car as a barrier and colliding with Monsivais’ car. Video, that has been shared on social media, shows a person who police say is Monsivais jumping out of his car and smashing the back windows on the victims car with a bat or machete.
After breaking the windows the video shows the person who police say is Monsivais getting in his car and again trying to leave. The victim hits the man’s car a second time in an attempt to stop him, but to no avail. While the suspect’s car is spun around facing oncoming traffic he still managed to drive away.
Dallas police did not say how or where they located Monsivais. At last check he was still in the Dallas County Jail , being held on a 15,000 bond.