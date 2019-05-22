FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Charles Schwab Challenge is about to kick off again on Thursday at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth.
The Pro-Am tournament was held on Wednesday and early fans had a chance to see all the new attractions at this year’s tournament, which has been held in the same place since 1973.
Some of the new upgrades this year include extra grandstand seating areas near the fair ways, and lot of local Fort Worth restaurants serving golfers and fans alike.
Tournament director Michael Tothe said there is so much history tied into the event.
Tothe added, “Seventy-three years at the same venue. We’re the longest running event on the PGA tour at the same venue.”
The tournament will have big name golfers like Tony Finau, Chez Reavie, and local fan favorite Jordan Spieth.
The winner will walk away with a $7.3 million prize and a completely rebuilt 1973 Dodge Challenger .
The tournament runs from Thursday through Sunday.