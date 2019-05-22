(CBS Local)– Football has taken Ty Nsekhe all over the country, but he still a Texas man at heart.

After years of playing minor league and Arena football, Nsekhe signed a 2 year with the Buffalo Bills this past offseason. On June 1, the newest member of the Buffalo Bills will be back in Arlington for the 3rd annual Ty Nsekhe Foundation Football Camp.

“There’s a few guys in the NFL currently that are from my hometown. Myles Garrett and Luke Joeckel are from Arlington,” said Nsekhe in an interview with CBS Local. “Nobody really comes back and does camps. Von Miller does a Von Miller day. I took the initiative and I want to bridge the gap between the police department and the community as well.”

Nsekhe played for teams like the Corpus Christi Sharks and the San Antonio Talons before making his way into the NFL with the Washington Redskins. In his early 20s, the Bills offensive lineman almost gave up his football career for security work.

“I got in contact with a record exec and he wanted me to be personal security for a few acts he had,” said Nsekhe. “They had a big tour they were doing on the West Coast. I’m just about to sign up for that and I get a call from San Antonio. I had a great gig with great money. I told them if they couldn’t match, I was out. The next day they doubled it. I gave it one more year and then I get a call from the Indianapolis Colts.”

While Nsekhe signed a big contract this offseason, he had already put him and his family in a great financial position with the decisions he made throughout his football journey.

“I paid my house off a couple of years ago. I’ve been sitting on the money,” said Nsekhe. “I have a lounge and I recently just bought another club. I bought my Mom a house in Texas that is right around the corner from my house. It’s brand new, only five months old. She taught me how to persevere through adversity. I never saw the lights off, she made it work.”