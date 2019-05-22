Comments
CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Cedar Hill is home to the latest North Texas millionaire courtesy of Powerball.
The winning ticket was sold at Albertsons, located at 427 E. FM 1382, in Cedar Hill.
The claimant elected to remain anonymous.
His or her ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (6-8-9-37-40), but not the red Powerball number (26).
Feel like playing now? Here’s a breakdown of how the game works from the Texas Lottery Commission.
- Powerball jackpots start at $40 million and roll until the jackpot is won.
- Players win the jackpot by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers. By choosing the Power Play for $1 more per play, players can multiply their non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four, five or 10 times.
- A Power Play Match Five (5+0) is set at $2,000,000 regardless of the Power Play number selected.
- All other non-grand prizes will be multiplied by the Power Play number selected. The 10X Power Play multiplier is available for drawings in which the initially advertised annuitized Grand Prize amount is $150 million or less. Drawings occur each Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT
Good luck!