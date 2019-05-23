MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Blount Fine Foods in McKinney is recalling 6,690 pounds of soup with chicken products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically plastic.
The ready-to-eat chicken tortilla soup items were produced on April 26, 2019.
The following products are subject to recall: 16-oz. plastic bowls containing “Panera BREAD at HOME Chicken Tortilla Soup” with a “Use By date” of 07/05/2019 and lot codes 042619-3V or 042619-4V printed on the bottom of the container.
This recall only impacts Panera Bread at Home products. It does not include any product sold at Panera Bread restaurants.
The problem was discovered when the recalling firm notified the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) of consumer complaints.
There are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.
FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumer’s refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.