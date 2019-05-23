Filed Under:Art, Confederate, Crane, Dallas, FDR, History, racism, Robert E. Lee

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Dallas leaders have declared a Confederate statue surplus property and offered to sell it for a minimum $450,000 — what it cost to move the bronze artwork from public view.

The Dallas City Council on Wednesday designated the statue, of Robert E. Lee and a young soldier riding horses, available for sale to the highest bidder. The 1935 sculpture by Alexander Phimister Proctor was removed from a park in September 2017 and put in storage.

A team of conservators under the oversight of the Office of Cultural Affairs ensured its preservation.

The statue was appraised at $950,000, which Dallas authorities say could pay for removal of the city’s Confederate War Memorial.

The Dallas Landmark Commission in March approved a plan to disband the 123-year-old memorial complex, which critics say is racist and not historic. A 65-foot obelisk has stood over Pioneer Park Cemetery since 1961

