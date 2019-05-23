Comments
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A traveler who passed through DFW Airport last week tested positive for measles, health officials in Tarrant County confirmed.
Officials are warning the public about the possible exposure on May 15 at the airport.
Tarrant County Public Health believes the infected traveler passed through the following areas during certain times:
- Terminal D customs area from 5:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.
- The Skylink from 5:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Terminal A in the area of gate 8 from 6 p.m. to 10:50 p.m.
It is unknown if the infected person was traveling internationally or domestic.
Measles is an infection that can be transmitted through the air and has symptoms such as fever, cough, red and watery eyes, and a rash.