Filed Under:DFW airport, Health News, infection, Measles, Tarrant County, Tarrant County Public Health

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A traveler who passed through DFW Airport last week tested positive for measles, health officials in Tarrant County confirmed.

Officials are warning the public about the possible exposure on May 15 at the airport.

Tarrant County Public Health believes the infected traveler passed through the following areas during certain times:

  • Terminal D customs area from 5:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.
  • The Skylink from 5:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Terminal A in the area of gate 8 from 6 p.m. to 10:50 p.m.

It is unknown if the infected person was traveling internationally or domestic.

Measles is an infection that can be transmitted through the air and has symptoms such as fever, cough, red and watery eyes, and a rash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s