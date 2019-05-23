SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been sentenced after he burglarized a home in Southlake and held the homeowner at gunpoint after using a lost dog scam to force himself and an accomplice inside, officials said.
Timothy Scott Scoggins, 39, was sentenced to 47 years in prison after he was found guilty for burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony.
According to the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office, the incident started when the homeowner opened the door to Scoggins’ accomplice as he claimed to be looking for a lost dog and had a flier.
The office said the accomplice forced his way into the home at gunpoint and tied up the homeowner. Scoggins then went into the home with a mask, glove and a rifle.
As the two were robbing the home, the homeowner’s adult son arrived and startled the two men, according to the office. The son was able to escape, which caused the two men to drop everything and run away themselves after they “got scared.” They left behind all the homeowners’ belongings as well as a walkie-talkie and a glove.
Authorities were able to use DNA from the walkie-talkie and glove and cellphone analysis to identify Scoggins. Officials said his accomplice has not yet been identified.
“This family will never look at their home the same way again,” prosecutor Ashlea Deener told the jury in closing arguments. “They will think about the restraints, and being held at gunpoint. If he’d gone to a house where someone wasn’t cooperative, this could have been a murder trial.”