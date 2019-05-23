FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police are trying to catch the driver of a black Ford F-150 extended cab pickup they say struck a motorcyclist and kept on driving.
The collision happened on Monday, May 20 just after 5:45 p.m. at 3800 Hemphill Street.
Police said the motorcycle was traveling southbound when the pickup, traveling eastbound, approached the intersection at Waggoman and Hemphill Street.
The pickup failed to yield the right of way and crashed into motorcycle. The impact caused the motorcyclist to be ejected from the motorcycle and he landed in the middle of the roadway.
The victim is at an area hospital, but the his condition has not been released.
The driver of the pickup did not stop and left the scene, heading southbound on Hemphill Street.
Anyone with information on this hit-and-run can call 817-392-4888.