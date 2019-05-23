Comments
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Richland Hills Police are trying to find the driver who hit one of their officers’ police cruisers and kept on driving.
The hit-and-run happened on Sunday, April 28 shortly before 2:00 a.m. while officers were responding to a call on westbound Loop 820.
No one was hurt, but police are asking anyone who might know of a silver passenger car with front end damage to let them know about it.
North Richland Hills Police tweeted the details and said, “Our job is inherently risky, and here’s some proof. We’re asking for help from anyone that may have seen something.”