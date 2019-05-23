Filed Under:Flu, flu outbreak, illegal immigrants, immigrants, Immigration, influenza, McAllen, McAllen Texas, Migrant Children, migrants, shelter, tender age shelter, U.S.-Mexico Border


HOUSTON (CBSNEWS.COM)A facility for migrants in McAllen, Texas, has resumed normal operations Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the facility suspended intake operations after 32 people tested positive for the flu. The U.S. Border Patrol said the facility had been sterilized and they had conducted medical assessments of all individuals.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Border Patrol station in McAllen, Texas. (credit: Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP/Getty Images)

Individuals diagnosed with the flu were either treated on site or brought to local hospitals, Border Patrol said. The facility in McAllen holds hundreds of parents and children at a time in a converted warehouse.

◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s