NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The 1990’s pop singer Robyn (born Robin Miriam Carlsson on June 12, 1979 in Stockholm, Sweden) is not only a singer but a songwriter and record producer. Her style of music is dance/pop/R&B, along with electropop, synth-pop, and dance-pop.

She charted three songs on the American Billboard Hot 100 in the mid-90’s. Two of those three songs were top ten hits and both got as high as #7. She continues to perform and tour today in North America and Europe.

Today’s song is called “ Show Me Love” released from her debut album, “Robyn Is Here”, on October 28, 1997. Written by her and Max Martin, produced by Martin and Denniz Pop, running 3:50 on the BMG AND RCA labels, the lyrics go like this:

Yeah, yeah, yeah…

Always been told that I’ve got too much pride

Too independent to have you by my side

But my heart said all of you will see

Just won’t live for someone until he lives for me

Never thought I would find love so sweet

Never thought I would meet someone like you

Well now I’ve found you and I’ll tell you no lie

This love I’ve got for you

Could take me ’round the world

Now show me love

Show me love, show me life

Baby show me what it’s all about

You’re the one that I ever needed

Show me love and what it’s all about, alright

It hit #2 in Canada and #3 on the US Mainstream Top 40 charts. You can hear this song on SIRIUS XM 90’s 9. Enjoy!