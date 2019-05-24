DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas teen won a an SUV on Friday.
Sherlie Torres an 11th grader from Faith Family Academy won a 2015 Ford Escape given away by Drive Casa, a local used car dealership that partnered with the school to encourage perfect attendance.
Five qualifying students got a key and took turns trying to start the Escape.
Torres’ key worked!
A record-setting 360 students qualified for the perfect attendance contest this school year, as compared to 180 students who qualified the year prior, the Academy said in a news release.
Superintendent Mollie Purcell said she is thrilled with the results the school has seen year over year as a result of this initiative.
“I’m so excited about this third car giveaway because it has nearly doubled our perfect attendance results in just one year. It’s just another example of how our students are owning their future and becoming champions in life,” Purcell said.
“As our proud partner in the community, Drive Casa continues to be impressed by the impact of this giveaway on not only the winner, but their family as well. We had no idea when we started this three years ago that we’d see this impact on the families in such a heart-warming way” said Streeter Berry, Co-Founder and President of Drive Casa.