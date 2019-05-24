DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police have released a sketch of a sexual assault suspect along with a surveillance image of his vehicle in hopes someone can help lead police to him.
Police said on Friday, April 19 around 11:30 a.m., the suspect sexually assaulted a victim at Interstate 635 and C.F. Hawn Freeway.
Dallas Police describe the suspect in the sketch this way:
Black male, mid 20’s, light skinned with a deep voice.
Anyone with information on the suspect or the vehicle can contact Detective Haecker at 214-671-3610 or e-mail at todd.haecker@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at (214)373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.