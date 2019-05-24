DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In the first four days of the Dallas Police Department’s Summer Crime Plan, 50 wanted crime suspects have been arrested, the department said Friday.
Beginning Monday, May 20, members of the Dallas Police Department, Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Public Safety and federal agencies including the FBI, ATF, DEA, DHS Enforcement and the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force coordinated their efforts to track down and apprehend the top wanted violent crime offenders in Dallas.
Suspects have been arrested for murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, child pornography, weapons charges and felony drug crimes.
Dallas Police said in a news release, “Through focused prevention and strategic enforcement and with the continued support of our community and law enforcement partners, the Department aims to reduce violent crimes, reduce the number of illegal drugs and guns on the streets, and to continue to implement our community outreach programs throughout the City of Dallas.”