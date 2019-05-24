FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Fire Captain Keven Teague passed away on Friday, May 24.
The Fort Worth Professional Fire Fighters Association, IAFF Local 440 President Michael Glynn said in a news release Capt. Teague served in the Fort Worth Fire Department for more than 23 years.
Capt. Teague was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
He leaves behind a wife and two children.
Glynn explained in the news release, why Teague’s death is considered a line-of-duty death:
Chapter 607 of the Texas Government Code states that a firefighter who suffers from cancer resulting in death is presumed to have developed the cancer during the course and scope of employment as a firefighter if they regularly responded on the scene to calls involving fires or fire fighting and their cancer is known to be associated with fire fighting or exposure to heat, smoke, radiation, or a known or suspected carcinogen.
Capt. Teague met the statutory presumption as his pancreatic cancer is known to be associated with fire fighting or exposure to heat, smoke, radiation, or a known or suspected carcinogen, and pancreatic cancer is a type of cancer that may be caused by exposure to heat, smoke, radiation, or a known or suspected carcinogen as determined by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).
Based on Capt. Teague’s death as a result of the pancreatic cancer he suffered from as a result of his service as a Fort Worth fire fighter, his death is indeed in the line-of-duty as a Fort Worth fire fighter due to occupational cancer.
Funeral arrangements are pending.