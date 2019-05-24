Filed Under:at capacity, Dallas Animal Services, DAS, DFW News, dogs, free dog adoptions, Pets, PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center


DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Animal Services said Friday its facility is at 107% capacity and is offering free adoptions through the weekend.

DAS said it needs adopters and fosters to help save lives.

All dogs will have their adoption fees waived in order to help DAS avoid euthanizing adoptable dogs for space.

The special will run through Friday, May 31. Adoption hours are as follows:

Main Shelter at 1818 N Westmoreland Rd., Dallas, TX 75212

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday

PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center at 16821 N Coit Rd., Dallas, TX 75248

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday

Both locations will be open on Memorial Day.

Free adoption includes spay/neuter surgery, current vaccinations, microchipping, and more.

Click here to see dogs available for adoption.

Dog adoption photo: Dallas Animal Services)

