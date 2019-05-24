Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Animal Services said Friday its facility is at 107% capacity and is offering free adoptions through the weekend.
DAS said it needs adopters and fosters to help save lives.
All dogs will have their adoption fees waived in order to help DAS avoid euthanizing adoptable dogs for space.
The special will run through Friday, May 31. Adoption hours are as follows:
Main Shelter at 1818 N Westmoreland Rd., Dallas, TX 75212
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday
PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center at 16821 N Coit Rd., Dallas, TX 75248
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday
Both locations will be open on Memorial Day.
Free adoption includes spay/neuter surgery, current vaccinations, microchipping, and more.
Click here to see dogs available for adoption.