



– If your Memorial Day Weekend plans include a lake, you may be disappointed.

High water levels and flooding are forcing closures at many North Texas lakes and parks. For waterfront businesses, it’s not the start to the season they wanted.

For lakeside restaurants in North Texas, the only thing flooding them this weekend should be people. But restaurant owner Matthew Armand is worried the crowds won’t come.

“It’s going to be a little difficult getting people down here, plus our parking lot is underwater, so it’s going to be a little improvisation about where to park,” he said.

Water levels at Grapevine Lake are 16 feet above normal, and the city shut down all boat ramps and lake parks until further notice. In addition to the parking lot, the main road to get to Big Daddy’s Ship Store is also underwater. Armand says he could potentially take a hit this weekend of 50 to 70 percent.

“It’s just part of the deal of running a seasonal business. It’s just kind of the way it is. We’re quite used to the obstacles and the hurdles. Been doing this a long time, but we’re going to be here and we’re going to try to make it happen, one way or another,” he said.

At Lewisville Lake, Lake Park and Tower Bay are closed due to flooding.

Restaurant and bar Sneaky Pete’s is fielding phone calls asking if they’re open. They’re planning to stay open no matter what, despite the fact that their volleyball court is practically a pool. Recent flooding forced them to get creative.

“We actually built a bridge to access our gazebo so we can keep that open and we built an additional bridge on top of our bridge for our dock so that people can access our business through the dock without getting soaking wet,” said Sneaky Pete’s bartender Danika Huston.

Closures To Know About This Memorial Day Weekend At North Texas Lakes