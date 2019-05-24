Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was killed late Thursday evening after he was shot outside a home in southeast Fort Worth, police say.
Police say officers responded to the shooting call at around 11:45 p.m. in the 3100 block of Eastcrest Court near Berry Street.
According to police, the man and his girlfriend had just arrived home that evening before the gunfire. When she went inside, she told police she then heard gunshots coming from outside.
Police say she went outside and saw her boyfriend was shot. She called 911, but responding paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
The man’s identity has not yet been released, and police do not have any suspect descriptions available at this time as the investigation continues.