DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A juvenile carjacking suspect is in Dallas Police custody after crashing an SUV into a barbershop in the 5700 block of E. Mockingbird Lane on Friday afternoon.
The carjacking victim and one of the customers at Floyd’s 99 Barbershop were rushed to the hospital.
Another customer was treated at the scene.
Police said before the juvenile took off in the SUV, the victim confronted the suspect which led to a physical fight.
The suspect placed the vehicle in drive and floored the gas pedal, resulting in him dragging and running over the victim.
That’s when the SUV crashed into the barbershop.
The suspect took off but officers caught him quickly.