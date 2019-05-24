Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man accused of exposing himself to a young woman near Rendon in South Tarrant County on Wednesday has been arrested.
Using Zachary Swinford’s description and the description of his vehicle, Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office investigators worked with area residents to find video of his car in the Ashford Park neighborhood.
Authorities found more video of Swinford in a nearby QuikTrip in Cross Timber and of his car.
Swinford, 27, came back to the QuikTrip and authorities got his license plate information and ultimately arrested him at his home and took him to jail.
Swinford is in the Tarrant County Jail charged with indecent exposure.