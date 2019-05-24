THE COLONY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Colony Police Department said Friday scammers may be contacting residents claiming their identity has been stolen, in what they consider an attempt to obtain personal information or solicit money.
The scammers are using technology known as “caller ID spoofing” to display the TCPD non-emergency phone number on the victim’s caller ID.
The Colony Police encourage the community to be suspicious of unsolicited calls from anyone asking for personal information or money to pay outstanding warrants or fines, as this is not the correct police procedure.
Anyone who receives such a call should hang up immediately and report the call to the proper authorities. Do not engage the caller in conversation and never give out personal information.
Anyone who has received such a call and provided either personal identification information (such Social Security or driver’s license numbers) or given payment by any means, should file a police report in the jurisdiction of their residence.
