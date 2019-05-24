Filed Under:737 MAX 8, 737 MAX 9, 737 Max jet, air travel, Airfare, Airline Passengers, airplane safety, Boeing, deadly plane crashes, faulty sensor, United Airlines

CHICAGO (AP) – United Airlines is canceling another month’s worth of flights with Boeing 737 Max planes that were grounded after two deadly accidents.

United said Friday it has removed the Max from its schedule through Aug. 3 and will cancel about 2,400 flights in June and July as a result. It had previously canceled all Max flights through early July.

Southwest and American have already dropped the Max from their schedules into August.

Boeing is making changes to flight-control software that investigators believe played a role in crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that together killed 346 people.

The acting chief of the Federal Aviation Administration declined this week to say how long it will take his agency to analyze Boeing’s changes and allow the plane to fly again.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s