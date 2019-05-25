Comments
MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A McKinney family can now start working to repair their home after a small plane crashed into it on Thursday. The conditions of the two people who were inside the plane are still unknown.
Officials said the Piper PA 28 plane crashed into the home in the 200 block of Black Bear Drive Thursday afternoon. There were no injuries to the residents of the home, but the two people on the plane were transported to the hospital.
The family said the plane came within feet of where their children were playing inside the home. Due to significant structural damage to the home, the family is forced to stay out of it until repairs are made.
“I’m very emotional,” homeowner Jamillah Foster said on Friday. “This is crazy and it could’ve been way more tragic. I’m grateful, but I’m still shaken up.”
Crews were able to remove the wreckage of the plane Saturday morning using a crane.