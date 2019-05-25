DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Gerry Fraley, a longtime sports writer who spent most of his career covering the Texas Rangers for The Dallas Morning News, has died at the age of 64.

Fraley died early Saturday after a two-year battle with cancer, the newspaper reported.

After covering the Braves for the Atlanta Constitution-Journal, Fraley joined the Dallas paper in 1989 to cover the Texas Rangers. Fraley also wrote about football, basketball and NASCAR among other assignments for the Morning News.

Assistant managing editor for sports Garry Leavell said Fraley’s versatility “is what separated him from his peers.”

Former President George W. Bush, who was part of the ownership group of the Rangers before going into politics, said, “It always seemed to me that baseball was his real passion, thereby establishing a kinship and a lasting friendship.”

Former baseball commissioner Bud Selig also was among those who respected Fraley’s no-nonsense approach to reporting, saying, “He was fair, honest, a great reporter.”

In a tweet, John Blake, executive vice president of communications for the Rangers, said: “The Texas Rangers extend their thoughts and prayers to the family of longtime Dallas Morning News baseball writer Gerry Fraley, who passed away early this morning after a long and courageous battle against cancer. May he Rest In Peace.”

Blake also said the Angels and Rangers expected to observe a moment of silence to honor Fraley before their game on Saturday night in Anaheim.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)